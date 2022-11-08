Police arrest two suspects in armed robbery, shooting at vape shop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that took place at Ignited Vape, in Lexington.

On October 23, officers responded to an armed robbery at Ignited Vape in the 3100 block of Richmond Road. Police were told two suspects robbed the store at gunpoint. The store owner detained one of the suspects until the other suspect returned and shot at the owner, who received minor injuries. Both suspects escaped before police arrived.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspects as Centica Jones and Joseph Jackson.

On November 2, police received an alert from a Flock license plate reader about a stolen vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and located Jones and Jackson in the vehicle. Both were arrested and taken into custody on warrants from the robbery and charges from the stolen vehicle.

Jones was charged with Robbery and Receiving Stolen Property. Jackson was charged with Robbery, Wanton Endangerment, Assault, Fleeing or Evading Police, and Receiving Stolen Property.

Both are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.