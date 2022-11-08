No. 13 Hoosiers rout Morehead State 88-53 in season opener

Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, leading No. 13 Indiana to an 88-53 rout over Morehead State in the season opener for both teams
Morehead State guard Branden Maughmer, right, and Indiana guard Xavier Johnson dive for the...
Morehead State guard Branden Maughmer, right, and Indiana guard Xavier Johnson dive for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)(Doug McSchooler | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis and freshman Malik Reneau each scored 15 points, leading No. 13 Indiana to an 88-53 rout over Morehead State in the season opener for both teams.

The Hoosiers have won all six matchups in this series and are 26-0 all-time against Ohio Valley Conference foes.

Mark Freeman led the Eagles with 14 points and Drew Thelwell had 11 for the OVC favorites.

Indiana turned the game after the Eagles tied the score at 21 midway through the first half. The Hoosiers went on a 20-4 run and extended the margin to 47-29 early in the second half.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk who is believed to have been abducted by...
Amber Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky
Image courtesy of MGN.
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash

Latest News

UK women's basketball opens with a win over Radford
UK Women’s Basketball opens with win over Radford
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Howard 95-63
The auction for partial share Breed Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Flightline
Partial share of Breeders’ Cup Classic winner sold for $4.6 million
Flightline
Flightline retires after Breeders’ Cup victory