Polls open in Kentucky for 2022 midterm elections

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning for voters across Kentucky.

Election officials say voters should be prepared before heading to their precinct.

Kentucky’s voter website has information, including a full list of precincts and what you need to bring with you.

There is also a list of sample ballots so voters can look ahead and save time in the voting booth.

There are two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky this year.

Amendment One would allow the General Assembly to call itself into special session.

If Amendment Two passes, the state constitution would specifically state that it does not protect abortions.

In Lexington, voters will decide between incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger David Kloiber. The two have gone back and forth for months about how to tackle gun violence in the city.

A key U.S. Senate race is on the ballot in Kentucky. Former state lawmaker, Democrat Charles Booker is trying to unseat Republican Senator Rand Paul.

State leaders are asking people to reach out if they have election security questions.

Polls close at 6 p.m. in Kentucky. Voters must be in line by that time in order to cast their vote.

WKYT will be reporting election results as they come in.

You can watch our special Campaign 2022 broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on the CW Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.