Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Howard 95-63

Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, went 6 of 12 from 3-point range
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Antonio Reeves scored 22 points, CJ Fredrick had 20 and No. 4 Kentucky opened the season by beating Howard 95-63 with All-American Oscar Tshiebwe and two other players sidelined. Tshiebwe had a procedure last month on his right knee. He received his Naismith Trophy before the game and did pregame stretching before cheering on his teammates. Reeves, an Illinois State transfer, went 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Fredrick, an Iowa transfer, shot 6 of 9 overall. Kobe Dickson scored 17 points to lead Howard.

