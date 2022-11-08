Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a Lexington murder case has been arrested.

Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 53-year-old Robert Stanley Wallace, Jr.

Late on the night of Friday, October 14, officers were called to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue where Wallace was found dead from stab wounds.

Marshall is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Fayette County.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

