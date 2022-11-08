Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.

The winning Powerball numbers from today’s drawing were: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball 10.

The two tickets were sold at the Minit Mart on Towne Center Dr. and the Kroger on Leestown Rd. The tickets are both worth $50,000.

“Jackpots like this create so much fun and excitement to think about what someone might do with their winnings and, regardless of whether a jackpot is claimed, Kentucky always wins,” Harville said. “All lottery sales in Kentucky benefit college students through grants and scholarships, and our retailers earn commissions on sales as well, so it’s a win-win. Thank you to the citizens of Kentucky who have contributed to this most recent jackpot run,” President and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery Mary Harville said. “And don’t forget to check your ticket to see if you are a winner of one of the 8 other cash prizes available in the Powerball game.”

Overall, four winning tickets, from Tuesday’s Drawing, were sold in Kentucky. A $100,000 ticket was sold in Sonora and a $50,000 ticket was sold in Louisville.

The ticket holders have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

