UK Women’s Basketball opens with win over Radford

The Kentucky women’s basketball opened their 2022-23 campaign with an 82-78 win over Radford Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball opened their 2022-23 campaign with an 82-78 win over Radford Monday night at Memorial Coliseum.

Sophomore guard Jada Walker scored 19 points and Robyn Benton, a graduate student guard, added another 17.

The Wildcats struggled shooting the ball, hitting 33 of 73 from the floor, including just two of 18 from three-point range, but UK managed to turn defense into offense, forcing 16 Radford turnovers, which resulted in 18 points

In the second quarter, the Highlanders would battle back to tie the game at 33-all before a 9-1 UK run, sparked by five points from Walker, gave the Cats a 42-34 edge. Kentucky would lead 42-36 at the break.

Kentucky opened the third quarter on a 6-2 run, on layups by Walker, Benton and senior guard Blair Green, to lead by 10, 48-38. It was part of a 21-10 run that extended the UK lead to 17 points, 63-46, with 1:23 left in the third. UK would lead 63-52 through three quarters.

Radford would rally in the fourth quarter, getting within three points with seven seconds to play. However, the comeback came up short in the end.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday, hosting Morehead State at Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network+.

