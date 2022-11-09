Barr wins reelection in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP/WKYT) - Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr has won reelection to a sixth term in a central Kentucky congressional district.

Barr defeated Democratic challenger Geoff Young in a district that for decades has swung between Republicans and Democrats.

The 6th District stretches from Kentucky’s bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills and includes the state’s second-largest city, Lexington.

