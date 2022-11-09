Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Before Cold Crashes In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have two more nice weather days before a major pattern change settles in. Heavy rain is looking more and more likely for Friday as we get set for wintertime temps to crash in behind it this weekend.

Temps today and Thursday are into the 70-75 degree range for many. Soak it up, folks.

Nicole is likely a hurricane by the time you’re reading this. Take a look at how this storm is really coming together as it gets closer to Florida.

This should make landfall tonight as it then turns northwestward and may even emerge over the Gulf for a small time. From there, Nicole heads northward and what’s left of it likely works up the eastern slopes of the Appalachian Mountains.

This track continues to be one that will put down heavy rain for much of eastern Kentucky and some of that gets into central parts of the state. A general 1″-3″ rainfall is likely across the eastern half of the state. With the majority of that coming in under a 12 hour period, I can’t even rule out local high water issues developing.

Very cold air comes in behind this for the weekend and there’s even the chance for some light rain and light snow on Saturday. Another rain or snow maker may arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

