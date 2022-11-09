Fire crews respond to more than 200-acre wildfire in Breathitt County

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a massive wildfire in Breathitt County.

Our reporter on the scene says officials with the Watts Caney Fire Department tell her the more than 200-acre fire has been burning for three days.

We understand the Kentucky Division of Forestry is working to contain the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.