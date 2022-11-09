Gorton elected to second term as Lexington’s mayor

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has been elected to a second term in office.
Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has been elected to a second term in office.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is projecting that Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton has been elected to a second term in office.

Councilmember David Kloiber was looking to unseat her.

The issues driving the mayor’s race were the increase in gun violence in the city, the murder rate hitting a record high this year and affordable housing.

Gorton was first elected mayor in 2018. Before that, she served in various other elected roles on the council for 16 years.

For the last four years, Linda Gorton has led Lexington through difficult times and she says her work for the city is not done.

