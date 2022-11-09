Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain arrives before a season changing cold front

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tropical moisture will fill our skies on Friday. We’ll get some much-needed rain before the cold blast races across Kentucky.

There will be very little happening over the next couple of days. We’ll be mainly dry with temperatures that should warm into the 70s for both Wednesday & Thursday. It looks awesome for just a little while longer.

Two things happen on Friday.

Moisture from Nicole

During the early morning hours on Friday, we’ll see the first showers pour in from our southeastern skies. It is an unusual direction for our moisture but when dealing with a tropical system, things aren’t normal for us. These showers could be heavy at times as we move through the day on Friday. Some of the rainfall totals might reach 2-3″ by the time we wrap things up on Friday night. We can probably handle all of the rain we can get with this system.

Major pattern shift

A strong cold front will roll in on Friday as well. It will help to escort these tropical showers out of the region. What will be even more noticeable will be the blast of colder air. Our peak highs will probably reach the mid-70s but right behind this front will be the significantly colder air. Those temperatures will drop by roughly 30 degrees. That is a lot of change!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT Campaign 2022
Team coverage of Campaign 2022
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

Latest News

Rounds of showers will press in on Friday
WATCH Jim Caldwell's FastCast
rainfall
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Arrives Before The Cold
A significant drop in temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures tumble
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temps hold on until a major blast of cold air arrives