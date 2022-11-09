Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain arrives before a season changing cold front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tropical moisture will fill our skies on Friday. We’ll get some much-needed rain before the cold blast races across Kentucky.

There will be very little happening over the next couple of days. We’ll be mainly dry with temperatures that should warm into the 70s for both Wednesday & Thursday. It looks awesome for just a little while longer.

Two things happen on Friday.

Moisture from Nicole

During the early morning hours on Friday, we’ll see the first showers pour in from our southeastern skies. It is an unusual direction for our moisture but when dealing with a tropical system, things aren’t normal for us. These showers could be heavy at times as we move through the day on Friday. Some of the rainfall totals might reach 2-3″ by the time we wrap things up on Friday night. We can probably handle all of the rain we can get with this system.

Major pattern shift

A strong cold front will roll in on Friday as well. It will help to escort these tropical showers out of the region. What will be even more noticeable will be the blast of colder air. Our peak highs will probably reach the mid-70s but right behind this front will be the significantly colder air. Those temperatures will drop by roughly 30 degrees. That is a lot of change!

