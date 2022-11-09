Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly

Kentuckians vote to expand Republican majority in General Assembly
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Election results are still coming in, but it appears Kentucky voters have decided to expand the Republican majority in the legislature.

Votes are still being counted and some races are still too close to call, but the Kentucky House may have picked up a few more Republican seats.

CLICK HERE FOR ELECTION RESULTS

One of the key races was in eastern Kentucky between House Minority Whip Angie Hatton and Jacob Justice. Justice, the Republican, won.

Kentucky voters also voted no to a constitutional amendment that would have given the legislative branch more direct control over abortion rules.

The result of a vote on another constitutional amendment that would allow the legislature to call themselves into session has not yet officially been determined, but no votes are currently leading.

“Our current constitution has been in place for 130 years. It divides up power between the executive and legislative branch. What the people said was ‘we are not going to move around power. There are not going to be any power grabs,’” said Gov. Beshear.

It appears that the makeup of the Kentucky Senate is going to say pretty much the same. However, they will be some new faces in the chamber next year, both Republican and Democrat.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT Campaign 2022
Team coverage of Campaign 2022
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus

Latest News

Viewer video of Pitts Rd. fire in Estill County
Viewer video of Pitts Rd. fire in Estill County
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the...
Wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region
EMA officials confirmed to us they’re currently fighting two fires. One is being called the...
Estill County wildfires
Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region
WATCH | Estill Co. wildfires continue to burn, spread smoke across region