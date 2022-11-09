Rand Paul re-elected for third term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rand Paul has been re-elected for a third term, according to the Associated Press.

He was challenged by Democratic nominee Charles Booker.

Paul says, if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and will focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus and where he says it came from.

Booker says the first order for him is codifying voting and reproductive rights and getting big money out of politics.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term.

Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

