Rand Paul re-elected for third term

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rand Paul has been re-elected for a third term, according to the Associated Press.

He was challenged by Democratic nominee Charles Booker.

Paul says, if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and will focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus and where he says it came from.

Booker says the first order for him is codifying voting and reproductive rights and getting big money out of politics.

Paul supports limited government while Booker backs sweeping health care and anti-poverty programs.

The Bluegrass State hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

The libertarian-leaning Paul coasted to victory over five Republican challengers in his pursuit of another term.

Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
The Madison County coroner confirms two people are dead after a house caught fire. It happened...
Coroner identifies two killed in Madison County house fire
Police situation on Man o' War Boulevard, between Rapid Run and Crosby Drive.
Police activity shuts down section of Man O War Blvd
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot

Latest News

Representative Andy Barr
Barr wins reelection in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District
Republican Harold Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 5th Congressional District.
Rep. Hal Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House
Police say 43-year-old Don Marshall was arrested Tuesday in Georgetown on charges of murder and...
Suspect in Lexington murder case arrested
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington