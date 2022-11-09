Richmond mayor wins reelection

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - In Richmond, the mayor’s race has been called for incumbent Robert Blythe.

His challenger, Krystin Arnold, is a current city commissioner in Richmond.

Arnold admitted to attending an infamous Donald Trump rally on January 6 but says she left before the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mayor Robert Blythe says he is primarily focused on economic development in Richmond, he also serves as the pastor of First Baptist Church in Richmond.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.