Smoke from Kentucky wildfire creating haze in Lexington

Smoke from Estill County creating hazy skies in Fayette County
Smoke from Estill County creating hazy skies in Fayette County(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County.

Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fire near Pitts Road.

Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of smoke in various parts of Lexington.

Captain Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department told WKYT that the smell of smoke throughout the city is not related to any active incidents in Lexington.

She says a burn ban will be issued in Fayette County on Wednesday.

Lexington crews have not been asked to respond to the situation in Estill County, but will respond as needed.

The National Weather Service listed ‘smoke’ as a hazardous weather condition at Blue Grass Airport.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKYT Campaign 2022
Team coverage of Campaign 2022
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

Latest News

Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Kentucky voters reject anti-abortion constitutional amendment
Rounds of showers will press in on Friday
WATCH Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Rain arrives before the cold blast of air
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain arrives before a season changing cold front
Judge Phillip Shepherd has been Franklin Circuit Judge for 16 years, but he was challenged by...
Shepherd claims victory in closely watched Kentucky judge race