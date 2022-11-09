Smoke from Kentucky wildfire creating haze in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire officials confirm that smoke from wildfires in Estill County is creating a haze in Fayette County.

Tuesday, a State of Emergency was declared in Estill County due to the growing fire near Pitts Road.

Several viewers have reported seeing haze and strong smells of smoke in various parts of Lexington.

Captain Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department told WKYT that the smell of smoke throughout the city is not related to any active incidents in Lexington.

She says a burn ban will be issued in Fayette County on Wednesday.

Lexington crews have not been asked to respond to the situation in Estill County, but will respond as needed.

The National Weather Service listed ‘smoke’ as a hazardous weather condition at Blue Grass Airport.

