WATCH: Reed Sheppard to officially sign letter of intent with UK

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Just less than one year after he announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky basketball team, North Laurel guard Reed Sheppard is expected to make it official Wednesday afternoon.

The senior is expected to sign his official letter of intent around 3:45 at North Laurel High School in London.

In November of 2021, Sheppard chose Kentucky over Indiana, Louisville, Virginia and Ohio State.

Both of Sheppard’s parents played at Kentucky. Stacey Reed played for the Cats from 1991-95 and currently sits at No. 14 for all-time leading scorers. Jeff Sheppard was a member of the 1996 and 1998 national championship teams, earning Most Outstanding Player of the 1998 tournament.

