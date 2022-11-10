Baby fatally shot while mother pushed him in stroller

Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as...
Police identified the 9-month-old baby killed in a drive-by shooting in Merced, California, as Darius King Grigsby.(Source: Merced Police Department via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a 9-month-old boy was shot and killed on a California street.

Police say the baby’s mother and her boyfriend were pushing him in a stroller Wednesday afternoon in Merced when someone driving by opened fire. At least three shots went off. Only the little boy was hit.

The boy’s mother took him to a nearby McDonald’s to call for help, but police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the baby as Darius King Grigsby in a Wednesday night Facebook post.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are searching for witnesses and video surveillance as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. KFSN contributed to this report via CNN Newsource.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Smoke from Estill County creating hazy skies in Fayette County
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
New details in arrest of UK student accused of shouting racial slurs during assault
WKYT Campaign 2022
Team coverage of Campaign 2022

Latest News

Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
WATCH | Families fight to protect their homes in Estill County wildfire
Lexington NAACP holds town hall amid viral UK incident
WATCH | Lexington NAACP holds town hall amid viral UK incident
A family in Arizona is remembering their son after they say he was killed by another teen in a...
‘Everyone loved him’: Parents mourning loss of son shot, killed day after birthday
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
Lexington NAACP holds town hall amid viral UK incident