Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Wild Weather Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our run of awesome weather days is coming to a crashing halt as the pattern goes a little crazy over the next few days. We have heavy rain from a tropical system rolling in and that precedes the chance for a few flakes behind it over the weekend.

Buckle up and let’s roll, kiddos!

Temps today hit 70-75 for many as clouds thicken from the southeast.

Rain will quickly overspread central and eastern Kentucky tonight and early Friday. Heavy rainfall and some thunder will be possible and we may even see local high water issues develop. Many will pick up 1″-3″ of rain.

As mentioned in my last post, a weaker system follows that up on Saturday as cold air surges in here. This may produce a swath of light rain and light snow followed by a few flurries or light snow showers on a northwest wind Saturday night.

I can’t even rule out some light accumulations with this fast-moving winter system. How about that?!

The pattern is likely to feature a few more systems rolling at us from the southwest as cold air continues to push in from the north and northwest. The first arrives with a rain or snow threat for Tuesday and Wednesday with the possibility of another similar system a few days later.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.