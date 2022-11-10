Crews work to contain second Estill County wildfire

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fire crews in Estill County crews say they are making a lot of progress on the two wildfires they’ve been dealing with for days.

Wednesday night, they announced containment for the Pitts fire. Thursday, they are now focused on containing the Chamberlain fire.

Estill County Emergency Management Director Ronnie Riddle says he is much happier Thursday than he was 24 hours ago. He says getting the Pitts fire 100% contained freed up crews to begin focusing on the Chamberlain fire.

Riddle says the Division of Forestry is on the mountain trying to create fire lines around the blaze to contain it.

Once they reach containment, Riddle says the fire should be able to burn itself out, but he’s also looking forward to a little assistance from the rain we’re expecting.

“The work that’ll happen today, it’ll make progress. We will. But that rain will hopefully put a stop to the fires completely,” said Riddle.

Keep in mind that, while crews are fighting the fires in Estill County, there are burn bans in place all across the commonwealth, especially in central and eastern Kentucky. That means no burning of any kind, because even something as small as a cigarette butt, can spark a fire and grow into a wildfire.

