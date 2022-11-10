Firefighters hoping for soaking rain to help put out remainder of Ky. wildfires
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Wildfires continue to burn in Estill County.
While both the Pitts Rd. fire and the Chamberlain fire are now 100% contained firefighters are hoping for a soaking rain on Friday to help put out the remaining flames.
The Pitts Rd. fire burned more than 600 acres. Multiple agencies synergized to make sure the fire was contained by making a fire line, engineered by wildland firefighters.
“We were a little bit worried, two nights ago, about these lines actually holding, but overnight, they did, and it was because of the effort that we put in and that everybody put in, it wasn’t just one person, it was all of us,” said Chad Brothers, forest ranger technician. “It was probably forty or fifty of us on this fire and they all did their job and that’s why we stopped it where we stopped it.
Leftovers from Hurricane Nicole could bring some long-needed rain to eastern Kentucky, but that doesn’t mean that the wildfire fight is over, resources from five different states are on their way to make sure these wildfires stay contained and future ones don’t happen.
