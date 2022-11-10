Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains, a blast of cold and even some snowflakes

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This forecast has a little of everything. The one thing I didn’t mention was the smoke-filled skies.

Nearby fires have filled the skies with smoke in several counties. This will be present again today! Overall, expect it to be another dry day with clouds increasing from southern and eastern Kentucky.

Our latest tropical system will sweep moisture into Kentucky on Friday. Nicole will run along the east coast and as it does, we are close enough for soaking rains. In most cases, I think we pick up a general 1-2″ of total rainfall. There could be some amounts that run a little higher. While this won’t put us out of the dry status, it will be a decent amount of rain.

A blast of cold air will arrive for the weekend. You’ll see highs fall from the 70s all the way down to the 40s for your daytime highs. During the time cold air expands across Kentucky, a wave of energy moves through the region. As of this post, it looks like we could see some snowflakes fly through the sky. I don’t think it is anything significant. Just be prepared for the shock to the system with the cold and snow.

Take care of each other!

