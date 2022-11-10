Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - On this date, 55 years ago, air force pilot Colonel Kelly Cook was reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. The Jessamine County native is just now being honored for his service to his country, in Kentucky.

Colonel Kelly Cook served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, where his jet was shot down 55 years ago today. He has been listed as missing in action.

Cook was born and raised in Keene, outside of Nicholasville. This is the first time he’s been recognized in Kentucky due to military records listing him as from Iowa because that was his last known address before he went to Vietnam. He was serving with the Iowa Air National Guard.

His son Daniel Cook is 57 years old. He was two when his father died. Daniel Cook currently lives in Colorado.

daniel, in a way, is meeting his father for the first time.

“To be able to come back and meet people’s cousins and meet people who knew him somehow, who have been touched by his life is really special.” said Daniel Cook.

Cook’s children received several proclamations in his honor. Recognition came from county, state and congressional officials. Now, the colonel’s picture will soon go up in the Jessamine County Courthouse Hall of Veterans. He will be among the bravest Jessamine County natives that have served this country with honor. Finally, recognized back in the Bluegrass.

Although Colonel Cook saw combat during three wars, He was also an English teacher at Notre Dame, n English professor with the royal air force in the United Kingdom and an author of a book.

