Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members.

Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large.

The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse urban county government has seen.

Dan Wu immigrated to Lexington from China as a child and is believed to be the first Asian American to serve on the council. Wu was the top vote-getter in the council at large race, which means he will serve as vice mayor as well.

“Come January, I really want to hit the ground running, because we have a lot of challenges in Lexington,” said Wu. “We were truly a grassroots campaign. We didn’t have a whole bunch of money to dump into our race. we built our campaign from scratch.”

The council will also be made up of nine women, from various backgrounds and races, including newly-elected Tayna Fogle.

“I represent so many parts and aspects of diversity,” Fogle said. “I come as a poor working-class Black woman in Lexington. I come from being a single mother.”

Fogle is looking forward to tackling issues such as mental health, housing and gun violence, concerns she says many in the first district worry about.

A change, the newly-elected city leaders are proud to be a part of, as they join the fight to address the city’s shortcomings.

“Honestly, my first response is it’s about time and secondly, I’m so glad it’s not just me breaking whatever barriers. It’s all kinds of folks that have never seen themselves represented in city council and in city government before,” Wu said.

This year’s council-at-large race was the first time two non-white candidates won in that election.

