Lexington government asking people to donate their yard campaign signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Department of Environmental Quality and Public Works is asking people to donate their yard campaign signs.

Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services says that they have partnered with businesses and organizations throughout the county for a special yard sign and stake collection. The stakes are reused and the signs are repurposed for craft projects. Stakes that cannot be reused are recycled through LFUCG’s metal recycling program.

They are asking people to not put yard signs or stakes in recycling containers. They say that Yard signs and stakes harm equipment at the Recycle Center.

Environmental Services will have collection bins at the following locations from Wednesday, November 9, to Tuesday, November 22.

Drop-off locations in Lexington:

Crank & Boom Manchester – 1210 Manchester Street Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Crank & Boom Clays Mill – 3101 Clays Mill Road Sunday – Thursday, Noon – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, Noon – 11 p.m.

Kre8Now – 305 Codell Drive Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Lyric Theater – 300 E Third Street Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Pivot Brewing – 1400 Delaware Avenue Monday – Thursday, 4 – 10 p.m.; Friday 4 – 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10 p.m.

Perspectives – 352 Longview Plaza Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit Lex – 215 W Main St., Unit 75 Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

West Sixth Brewing – 501 W Sixth Street Sunday – Tuesday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Wednesday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight

Wild Birds Unlimited – 152 N Locust Hill Drive Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m.

They say those who have a large number of signs should email LiveGreen@LexingtonKY.gov to arrange a special drop-off.

