Lexington NAACP holds town hall amid viral UK incident

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today, the University of Kentucky announced Sophia Rosing is now banned from campus, after going viral on social media for verbally and physically assaulting a Black student, early Sunday morning.

UK President Eli Capilouto says shortly after the video showing Rosing using racial slurs against a desk attendant, she was suspended. Rosing has since withdrawn from the university. UK says their investigation into the incident will continue and further charges could follow.

Tonight the Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP, along with UK partners and student representatives, talked about the incident and addressed what steps need to be taken moving forward.

Several students and professors at UK were part of the meeting. One saying, tonight, it is time to move from thoughts and prayers to action. They say students have been meeting with professors and other university staff to address what happened and what needs to be done so that Black students and other students of color, have a sense of security. One professor, who spoke tonight, says racial trauma is real citing a study she conducted in 2018 where she talked to students.

The university says, though Rosing is no longer a student, their investigation is still ongoing. They say their code of student conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct are being reviewed by their Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.

Other forums and sessions are being planned, including an equity and inclusion student advisory committee, to further address solutions that can bring change.

