Man wounded by his own gun in accidental shooting in elementary school hallway

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was wounded by his own gun will face charges for having the weapon on the grounds of a school.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting happened at Caneyville Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. (Central Time) last night. Deputies called to the school about the shooting found Matthew C. Nash, 37, of Millwood, with a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

Nash was airlifted to UofL Hospital. He was treated and released Thursday morning.

Investigators say Nash was at the school to pickup his kids from basketball practice. While running in the hallway with a small child, a 9mm gun Nash had fell to the ground and fired.

Deputies said while no chldren were injured, the gun fired just feet away from the child Nash was playing with in the school hallway and the children playing basketball on the court.

The shooting is being called accidental, but Nash will face criminal charges for for unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment.

