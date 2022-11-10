Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

mugshot of Kai Lasana
mugshot of Kai Lasana(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019.

Earlier this week, members of the US Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force contacted the Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force indicating that Lasana may possibly be living in Kentucky. Members of CKFT began a fugitive investigation and developed a possible location for Lasana.

On November 9, 2022, the CKFT say they were conducting surveillance on a local business when they observed Lasana in a vehicle. Fugitive Task Force members then requested assistance from Frankfort Police as the vehicle began to drive off. Frankfort police were able to initiate a traffic stop with the vehicle, and Lasana was arrested.

Lasana was transported to the Franklin County Detention Center to await extradition back to Virginia.

