Search underway after partially handcuffed man escapes police, crashes car into cruiser

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search is underway after police say a partially handcuffed suspect was able to escape officers and crash a stolen vehicle into a police cruiser in the process.

Police tell us it happened Thursday morning after officers were called to the Kroger on Bryan Station Rd. for a report of a stolen vehicle.

We’re told no one was were hurt in the incident, but the police cruiser was damaged.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Limestone.

They are still looking for the suspect. Police say the suspect had a handcuff on one arm when he got away.

Anyone with information about this is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

