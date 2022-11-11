Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some heavy and much needed rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday morning! It is a very wet morning as we get some much-needed rainfall. This will come with a transition to frigid temps and even the chance for some flakes! Also a big thank you to all of our veterans out there, mother nature is “showering” you today.

Let’s get to it. Throughout the morning temps will continue to hold into the upper 50s and low 60s. This will likely not budge throughout most of the morning due to Nicole’s remaining moisture. Some areas could pick up today on 1-3″ of rain. This will help to extinguish a lot of the fires. The rain should taper off into the evening. Then temps will drop ahead of our cold front. Tomorrow morning, we likely see temperatures in the low 40s that will continue to fall into the day. A quick-moving system could bring rain/snow early Saturday morning. If there’s enough moisture, we could put down some light snow accumulations for some, and this would mainly happen on grassy and elevated surfaces. Cold air filters in on Sunday & Monday with dry skies. Another chance for some rain/snow is possible again on Tuesday. This frigid airmass is here to stay.

I hope you all have a great day!

