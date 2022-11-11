Harassing phone call made to residence hall where Sophia Rosing incident took place

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and verbal assault against another UK student.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:41 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - University of Kentucky Police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall.

The call comes just days after a video of now-former UK student Sophia Rosing using racial slurs against a Boyd Hall desk attendant.

UK police say that number has since been blocked and they say the original call came from outside the state of Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Kernel, the call included a racial slur on a loop.

UK says they are working to connect the desk attendants with resources.

