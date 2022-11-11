Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Tracking a Winter Mix and Cold Temperatures for the Weekend
Thanks to Nicole, we’re benefiting from some long needed, soaking rain. Our next, quick moving, weather maker arrives on Saturday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to Nicole, we’re benefiting from some long needed, soaking rain.

Our next, quick moving, weather maker arrives on Saturday. As cold air settles in, with rain in place, a cold rain switches to a winter mix, then snow. Some could see less than an inch, of snow, on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Highs only warm to around 40 this weekend. Overnight lows cool to the 20s. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

