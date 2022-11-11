Kentucky Newsmakers 11/13: Dan Wu and Robert Blythe

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/13: Dan Wu and Robert Blythe
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Vice-Mayor Elect Dan Wu and Richmond mayor Robert Blythe.

Lexington easily re-elected Mayor Linda Gorton, but one of the talkers of the night is that the new Vice-Mayor will be Dan Wu. He gets the influential spot automatically because he finished first in the council at-large race.

Wu was born in China before his family migrated to the United States, where he went to Lexington’s Henry Clay High School. After spending some time on both coasts, Wu returned to Lexington to start a business and raise his own family.

On Tuesday, Richmond voters re-elected mayor Robert Blythe. He received more than 60% of the vote over his challenger, city commissioner Krystin Arnold.

Blythe’s election four years ago was historic. He became Richmond’s first Black mayor, helping lead the town he grew up in. Now, Blythe has been ‘re-elected’ by a ‘wider’ margin and is looking ahead.

Richmond is one of Kentucky’s fastest-growing cities. That presents its own set of opportunities and challenges. As the home of Eastern Kentucky University, it’s a college town which gives it a vibe and energy. There’s often some strain about the fact the Madison county seat is still a quaint town, with a beautiful courthouse but also one of Kentucky’s largest cities with an increasingly diverse population.

