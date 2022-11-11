Kentucky Newsmakers 11/6: Election Day preview with political writer Austin Horn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn to give us a preview of Tuesday’s election.

Tuesday, polls will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. We’ll have clips of some of the interviews we’ve done in the U.S. Senate race and the race for Lexington Mayor.

Horn will also give us insights on election night.

Austin is a Kentuckian to the core. He grew up in Woodford County and has roots in Northeastern Kentucky and has direct ties to mountain politics. His grandmother was a circuit clerk in martin county who ran for the state senate.

Austin went off to New York City for college but returned home to Kentucky where he quickly earned a reputation for fairness and keen insights into the political landscape.

