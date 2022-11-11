Kentucky Newsmakers 11/6: Election Day preview with political writer Austin Horn

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Herald-Leader political writer Austin Horn to give us a preview of Tuesday’s election.

Tuesday, polls will be open statewide from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. We’ll have clips of some of the interviews we’ve done in the U.S. Senate race and the race for Lexington Mayor.

Horn will also give us insights on election night.

Austin is a Kentuckian to the core. He grew up in Woodford County and has roots in Northeastern Kentucky and has direct ties to mountain politics. His grandmother was a circuit clerk in martin county who ran for the state senate.

Austin went off to New York City for college but returned home to Kentucky where he quickly earned a reputation for fairness and keen insights into the political landscape.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested.
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 11/6
Albert Wess is a 99-year-old World War II veteran
99-year-old Ky. veteran honored at Veterans Day event
Both Estill County Fires have been contained
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally