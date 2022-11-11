Lexington Veterans Festival canceled due to weather

The Lexington Veterans Festival has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event was...
The Lexington Veterans Festival has been canceled due to inclement weather. The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Masterson Station Park.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Veterans Festival has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Masterson Station Park.

The organizing committee, a component of the city’s Commission on Veterans Affairs, is hoping to reschedule the celebration for the middle of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested.
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

The suspect is described as a white male around 6 feet tall with dirty blonde/brown hair, dirty...
Police release sketch of suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault near MSU campus
Since the assault, the university is making sure their minority students have the resources...
UK making sure minority students have resources they need after harassing call, assault
Jonathan Lockhart, 37.
Man charged in connection with Lexington murder
Wildfires have burned about 1,900 acres in the Rockcastle County. We’re told most of the...
Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres