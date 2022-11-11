Lexington Veterans Festival canceled due to weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Veterans Festival has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The event was scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12 at Masterson Station Park.

The organizing committee, a component of the city’s Commission on Veterans Affairs, is hoping to reschedule the celebration for the middle of 2023.

