Man charged in connection with Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder.

Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments.

We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to the homicide and he remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

