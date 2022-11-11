Police release sketch of suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault near MSU campus

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released a sketch of the suspect wanted for questioning in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Morehead.

Police say the assault happened early in the morning on October 23 in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State University campus.

Police told us at the time that they believed it to be a random attack.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6 feet tall with dirty blonde/brown hair, dirty blonde/ brownish red facial hair, wearing a blue shirt, reddish ball cap with a white letter and boots.

If you have any information, call 606-784-7511 extension 207. You may remain anonymous.

The suspect is described as a white male around 6 feet tall with dirty blonde/brown hair, dirty blonde/ brownish red facial hair, wearing a blue shirt, reddish ball cap with a white letter and boots. (Morehead Police Dept.)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.