Rockcastle County wildfire burns nearly 2K acres

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Fires are still burning in parts of south-central Kentucky.

Firefighters say the rain is helping, but there are still some flames in Rockcastle County. There are not any new fires but they are working to put out the existing ones.

Wildfires have burned about 1,900 acres in the county. We’re told most of the attention is now on what is called the Cut Gap fire in the Chestnut Ridge area.

It is a very rural and remote area of the Daniel Boone National Forest, but two homes did have to be evacuated.

