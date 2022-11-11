Security cameras led Lexington police to arrest of man accused of escaping from officers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search for a wanted man started Thursday morning and ended with a suspect in custody many hours later on a busy downtown Street.

Lexington Police were looking for Christian Pierce. Originally, he was wanted for questioning for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing at the Bryan Station Road Kroger, leading officers on a chase around town, until he was last spotted on West Short Street.

“I got a big knock on my window here. I came out and saw the police department here,” Business Owner Jonathan Pliszka said. “They asked for camera footage. I said, well can this wait? I’m actually on a call right now. They said well we actually have schools locked down right now. And then I get a text from my wife, my daughter is at Saint Peter and Paul right here, that they’re on lockdown. So I’m like, gosh this is serious, yeah come on in.”

It was the cameras outside of Jonathan Pliszka’s business that was the final lead to Pierce.

“We cut up some footage and found a guy pull into the alley here with a motorcycle and he was walking by and this woman was coming,” Pliszka said.

Pliszka says that’s when Pierce took the hat right off of her head.

“He put the hat on his head and kept walking. Apparently, she chased after him.” Pliszka said. “She’s the real hero in all of this.”

The pursuit of her hat led police to an apartment on North Limestone. Where they eventually arrested Pierce.

During the chase, Sayre school was on a precautionary lockdown. Those at Transylvania university were asked to stay inside. Both were given all clears by police this afternoon.

