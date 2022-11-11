Security cameras led Lexington police to arrest of man accused of escaping from officers

Christian Pierce mugshot
Christian Pierce mugshot(Gray Media)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A search for a wanted man started Thursday morning and ended with a suspect in custody many hours later on a busy downtown Street.

Lexington Police were looking for Christian Pierce. Originally, he was wanted for questioning for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing at the Bryan Station Road Kroger, leading officers on a chase around town, until he was last spotted on West Short Street.

“I got a big knock on my window here. I came out and saw the police department here,” Business Owner Jonathan Pliszka said. “They asked for camera footage. I said, well can this wait? I’m actually on a call right now. They said well we actually have schools locked down right now. And then I get a text from my wife, my daughter is at Saint Peter and Paul right here, that they’re on lockdown. So I’m like, gosh this is serious, yeah come on in.”

It was the cameras outside of Jonathan Pliszka’s business that was the final lead to Pierce.

“We cut up some footage and found a guy pull into the alley here with a motorcycle and he was walking by and this woman was coming,” Pliszka said.

Pliszka says that’s when Pierce took the hat right off of her head.

“He put the hat on his head and kept walking. Apparently, she chased after him.” Pliszka said. “She’s the real hero in all of this.”

The pursuit of her hat led police to an apartment on North Limestone. Where they eventually arrested Pierce.

During the chase, Sayre school was on a precautionary lockdown. Those at Transylvania university were asked to stay inside. Both were given all clears by police this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested.
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Smoke from Estill County creating hazy skies in Fayette County
Smoke from Kentucky wildfires creating health concerns
Two winning Powerball tickets from Tuesday’s, drawing, were sold in Lexington.
Two Powerball winners sold in Lexington

Latest News

A student at the University of Kentucky has been arrested in connection with a physical and...
Harassing phone call made to residence hall where Sophia Rosing incident took place
Kentuckians voted No on Constitutional Amendment 2. Now groups on both sides are looking ahead...
Both sides of Ky. abortion argument prepare for Supreme Court battle after Amendment 2′s failure
Colonel Kelly Cook honored in Jessamine County,
Ky. native missing in action during Vietnam War honored in home county
The nearly seven-foot-statue was sculpted by Lexington artist Amanda Matthews.
Statue of pioneer Ky. educator unveiled at State Capitol