Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say

A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday...
A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday evening, school officials say.

According to a letter sent to Morgan County Schools families, when the student was dropped off at the bus stop, they sprinted up the road. Somewhere between the student’s home and the bus stop, a gun was fired.

School officials say there is no evidence that a firearm was ever on school grounds or on the bus.

The letter says legal and disciplinary action has been taken.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating.

This is a developing story.

