One person dead; two injured in Lexington car crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, two cars collided at the 4700 Block of Newtown Pike. Three occupants were involved in the crash.

71-year-old Alan Reese died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

The two other occupants involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. New Town Pike is closed between the Scott County Line and the 4600 Block of Newtown Pike.

It is not believed that criminal charges will be filed.

