One person dead; two injured in Lexington car crash

One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.

At around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, two cars collided at the 4700 Block of Newtown Pike. Three occupants were involved in the crash.

71-year-old Alan Reese died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s office.

The two other occupants involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation. New Town Pike is closed between the Scott County Line and the 4600 Block of Newtown Pike.

It is not believed that criminal charges will be filed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested.
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Albert Wess is a 99-year-old World War II veteran
99-year-old Ky. veteran honored at Veterans Day event
Both Estill County Fires have been contained
Rain assists firefighters in containing Estill County fires
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally
WATCH | Police release little information weeks after man killed in standoff; family organizes rally