UK making sure minority students have resources they need after harassing call, assault

By Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK campus police are investigating a harassing call made to Boyd Hall.

That’s the same residence hall where police say now-former UK student Sophia Rosing used racial slurs and assaulted a desk clerk.

The university says the call included a racial slur on a loop.

UK police say the call came from out of state and the number is now blocked.

Since the assault, the university is making sure their minority students have the resources they need. Associate Vice President for Student Well-Being Corrine Williams says students are reaching out to talk.

“We’ve been averaging about one of two walk-ins a day, drop-in clients a day. I think that’s up to about three to four over this week and then many more reports are coming in,” said Williams. “Those reports are either students self-identifying that they need help or from other members of our community.”

Williams says they have resources on campus and, after the racial assault on Sunday morning, they’ve sent out several messages to students and staff with information.

Campus resources include TRACS, Talkspace, and Let’s Talk Sessions.

“This is a week where I think it’s really about all of us coming together as a community and recognizing that a lot of members of our community, specifically individuals who identify as Black, are not okay this week and really need our help and support,” said Williams.

She says all the counselors and mental health professionals are equipped to handle topics as important as this.

Williams says UK will continue to try and provide a safe space for students.

