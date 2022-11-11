UK setter Emma Grome named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In last week’s game at Georgia, the Kentucky volleyball team earned a sweep after overcoming deficits in each of the three sets.

“It was definitely competitive, and I think it shows how much we’ve grown this season,” said UK setter Emma Grome. “Being able to battle back from being down and close the set.”

Sophomore setter Emma Grome paced the Wildcats with 46 assists. It was her thirteenth match this year with more than 40 assists.

“Our hitters are just getting so much better every day, and their efficiency is great,” said Grome. “You know if I give them a perfect set, I don’t get an assist unless they kill it. So it’s a two-way street there.”

The setter in volleyball is a lot like the quarterback of a football team, responsible for calling out the plays and touching the ball every play, but Grome is quick to give credit to the playmakers around her.

“They have a lot of range,” said Grome. “I’m impressed with what they can do. Even when we’re out of system, they still make these amazing shots, and it’s just really impressive and fun to play with.”

Last season, Grome was named the SEC freshman of the year and has already been named the conference setter of the year five times this season, but she feels like she can still improve on her game.

“I’m always looking to get better in different ways, whether that’s setting techniques or other parts of my game,” said Grome. “Serving is something I’ve been working on this year and attacking. So there are a lot of different ways that I can improve my game a little bit here and there, but always working to get better. "

