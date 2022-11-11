Weather may be to blame for serious crash in Lexington

The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Weather may be to blame for a serious crash in Lexington.

The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.

Crews shut the road down in both directions.

Police say two cars are involved and one person was hurt.

We do not know how many people were involved in the wreck.

Crews are still out at the scene trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing.
Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK
Teens try to carjack ATF agent
Police say Christian Pierce has been arrested.
Man accused of escaping from officers, crashing stolen car into cruiser arrested
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Man wounded by his own gun in accidental shooting in elementary school hallway

Latest News

A shot was fired shortly after a student got off a school bus in Morgan County Thursday...
Shot fired after student dropped off at bus stop, school officials say
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
WATCH | Weather may be to blame for serious crash in Lexington
Good Friday morning! It is a very wet morning as we get some much-needed rainfall. This will...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some heavy and much needed rain
Harassing phone call made to residence hall where the Sophia Rosing incident took place
WATCH | Harassing phone call made to residence hall where the Sophia Rosing incident took place