Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and 40s. Our cold front has since passed over us, but a lingering wave of moisture continues to move over us.

Let’s get to it. As temps drop we are waiting for our wave of moisture. This will bring some cold rain and others a mix. I think the best spot at seeing that mix will be to the north and west of Lexington. Those that live to the southeast of Lexington will likely just get a cold rain... for now. Most of this moisture will wrap up closer to 1 pm. BUT, we do have winds blowing out of the northwest, meaning that we could see some flurries throughout the day. I think into the evening hours we dip near freezing and could see some light snow showers for some. This could linger into early Sunday as well. Most of Sunday stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps struggle in the 40s. Monday the clouds increase ahead of our next potential taste of winter. This could bring another chance for some mix on Tuesday. Temps will be tricky for this one. The rest of the week, we hover near 40 degrees.

I hope you all have a good day and stay warm!

