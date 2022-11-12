‘Blessing Buggies’ placed in Pike County grocery stores in hopes of more donations

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit feeding programs, such as the Grace Community Kitchen, have seen an increase in people needing help. However, programs are also experiencing a decrease in donations.

“As the weather gets colder, I’ve seen an increase in the number of people, you know, walking the streets, stopping by, looking for something to eat, looking for a place to stay warm, and it truly is heartbreaking to know that there’s such a need in our community,” said Grace Community Kitchen Executive Director Debby Bailey.

Due to the rising cost of living, donations are harder to make, especially for working-class Eastern Kentucky families.

“As we have seen the increase in the cost of living in our community those donations have not been as frequent as they were in the past,” said Bailey.

Blessing Buggies were placed in several locations throughout the community to encourage folks to give what they can.

“We have been blessed to be able to place blessing buggies in both Food City stores here in Pikeville and Super Dollar,” said Bailey. “I promise you, whatever you give will be used, it will not be wasted, and it will go to help somebody else.”

Bailey added non-perishable food items such as canned veggies and soups as well as crackers, peanuts and other snacks are all welcomed.

