EKY churches put together Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - All the fixings were lined up at the Knott County Sportsplex.

From turkey to pie, each calorie was made from churches around the region.

“One church brought this. Another church brought that. We had two churches come together and bring all of the desserts,” Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Spriggs said.

The Thanksgiving meal is not the first act of service since the flood for these churches but rather a continued promise to help folks through tragedy.

“Once we got here, saw the damage, and saw the hurting of the people, it was just no question. We were gonna stay,” Family Ministries Pastor Jared DeAtley said.

The meal also promised to be the biggest yet for those cooking, and they are glad to lend a helping hand.

“These are people that came to serve. They came from different churches to serve today,” Ronnie Spriggs said.

For flood victims filling up their plates, this is a refreshing memory.

“As far as cooking, I’ve never had a home cooked meal since the flood,” flood survivor Burless Slone said.

Hundreds of meals were not only eaten but also taken to victims that could not make it, symbolizing the season of giving.

