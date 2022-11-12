EKY churches put together Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors

Knott County Thanksgiving meal
Knott County Thanksgiving meal(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBURN, Ky. (WYMT) - All the fixings were lined up at the Knott County Sportsplex.

From turkey to pie, each calorie was made from churches around the region.

“One church brought this. Another church brought that. We had two churches come together and bring all of the desserts,” Hager Hill Freewill Baptist Church Pastor Ronnie Spriggs said.

The Thanksgiving meal is not the first act of service since the flood for these churches but rather a continued promise to help folks through tragedy.

“Once we got here, saw the damage, and saw the hurting of the people, it was just no question. We were gonna stay,” Family Ministries Pastor Jared DeAtley said.

The meal also promised to be the biggest yet for those cooking, and they are glad to lend a helping hand.

“These are people that came to serve. They came from different churches to serve today,” Ronnie Spriggs said.

For flood victims filling up their plates, this is a refreshing memory.

“As far as cooking, I’ve never had a home cooked meal since the flood,” flood survivor Burless Slone said.

Hundreds of meals were not only eaten but also taken to victims that could not make it, symbolizing the season of giving.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetrucks at the Kentucky River.
Body recovered after crash into Kentucky River
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person dead, two injured in Lexington car crash
The building located at 987 Winchester Road in Lexington. It has housed several clubs in recent...
WKYT Investigates | Pattern of problems: Neighbors concerned as new strip club eyes site of multiple shootings

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center
Check vaccines before traveling abroad
Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on...
Lexington police investigate overnight homicide, victim identified