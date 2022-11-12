Kentucky football falls to Vanderbilt at home, 24-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Vanderbilt Commodores topped Kentucky 24-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday with back-up quarterback, junior Mike Wright.

Previously, Vandy had lost 26-straight SEC games.

On the opening drive, Vanderbilt’s junior wide receiver Will Sheppard fumbles the ball- it was recovered by UK junior defensive back, Carrington Valentine. UK would settle for a field goal, as Matt Ruffolo, a graduate student (who went 0-2 on FG attempts last week), knocked down a 47-yard attempt to take an early 3-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long- on the next Commodore drive, Wright found space and ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown. Before the half, Ruffalo would nail another FG, leaving Kentucky down 7-6 at the half.

In the third quarter, Ruffalo attempted a 37-yard kick for the lead, but it was blocked by the ‘Dores. Vandy would add to their lead with a 10-play drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run from senior running back Ray Davis to go up 14-6. Again, UK would respond with a field goal as Ruffalo kept the Wildcats afloat, hitting one from 39-yards out to make it 14-9.

Kentucky’s offense didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run from senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Senior quarterback Will Levis was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, to make the score 15-14.

There was a lot of back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt would hit a field goal to retake the lead, but the Cats would score again as Levis handed off to C-Rod once more; he would score on a 72-yard run, but once again, the two-point attempt failed. Kentucky had a 21 to 17 lead.

Vanderbilt continued to run the clock and with just over 30 seconds remaining, Wright found Sheppard on a 8-yard pass to take a 3-point lead. Levis was intercepted on the final play of the game to seal the deal.

Levis finished the game 11-23 passing for 109 yards and 1 interception. He was sacked 4 times for a loss of 23 yards. Rodriguez had 18 carries for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. UK was just 4-12 on third down.

The Cats are now 6-5 on the season and drop to 3-5 in conference play.

They host Georgia on Saturday, set for a 3:30 P.M. kickoff on WKYT.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.