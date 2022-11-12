Kentucky football falls to Vanderbilt at home, 24-21

The Vanderbilt Commodores topped Kentucky 24-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday with back-up quarterback Mike Wright.
UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.
UK senior quarterback Will Levis warms up before the Vanderbilt game.(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Vanderbilt Commodores topped Kentucky 24-21 at Kroger Field on Saturday with back-up quarterback, junior Mike Wright.

Previously, Vandy had lost 26-straight SEC games.

On the opening drive, Vanderbilt’s junior wide receiver Will Sheppard fumbles the ball- it was recovered by UK junior defensive back, Carrington Valentine. UK would settle for a field goal, as Matt Ruffolo, a graduate student (who went 0-2 on FG attempts last week), knocked down a 47-yard attempt to take an early 3-0 lead. The lead didn’t last long- on the next Commodore drive, Wright found space and ran it in for a 59-yard touchdown. Before the half, Ruffalo would nail another FG, leaving Kentucky down 7-6 at the half.

In the third quarter, Ruffalo attempted a 37-yard kick for the lead, but it was blocked by the ‘Dores. Vandy would add to their lead with a 10-play drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run from senior running back Ray Davis to go up 14-6. Again, UK would respond with a field goal as Ruffalo kept the Wildcats afloat, hitting one from 39-yards out to make it 14-9.

Kentucky’s offense didn’t find the end zone until the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run from senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. Senior quarterback Will Levis was sacked on the two-point conversion attempt, to make the score 15-14.

There was a lot of back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, Vanderbilt would hit a field goal to retake the lead, but the Cats would score again as Levis handed off to C-Rod once more; he would score on a 72-yard run, but once again, the two-point attempt failed. Kentucky had a 21 to 17 lead.

Vanderbilt continued to run the clock and with just over 30 seconds remaining, Wright found Sheppard on a 8-yard pass to take a 3-point lead. Levis was intercepted on the final play of the game to seal the deal.

Levis finished the game 11-23 passing for 109 yards and 1 interception. He was sacked 4 times for a loss of 23 yards. Rodriguez had 18 carries for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns. UK was just 4-12 on third down.

The Cats are now 6-5 on the season and drop to 3-5 in conference play.

They host Georgia on Saturday, set for a 3:30 P.M. kickoff on WKYT.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetrucks at the Kentucky River.
Body recovered after crash into Kentucky River
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person dead, two injured in Lexington car crash
The building located at 987 Winchester Road in Lexington. It has housed several clubs in recent...
WKYT Investigates | Pattern of problems: Neighbors concerned as new strip club eyes site of multiple shootings

Latest News

wkyt gametime
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 12
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves (12) shoots between Duquesne's Joe Reece, second from left, and Matus...
Reeves, Fredrick lead No. 4 Kentucky past Duquesne 77-52
Grome paced the Wildcats with 46 assists against Georgia
UK setter Emma Grome named WKYT Athlete of the Week
COLONELS FALL SHORT AGAINST RIVAL WKU
EKU falls short against rival WKU, 66-60