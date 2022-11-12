Lexington couple loses everything in fire

Couple loses everything in trailer fire
Couple loses everything in trailer fire(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel.

According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed.

The fire quickly spread and destroyed the camper.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby motel.

The couple says they bought the camper just a few days ago and had plans to travel the country.

“We moved here just four or five days ago, we bought the camper - we were gonna use it to travel around the United States,” said Charles Little. “Tell our story about what God done for us because we’ve been through a lot. We wanted to share our story with the world and show there’s love out there.”

Lexington Fire Department says they couple is receiving temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firetrucks at the Kentucky River.
Body recovered after crash into Kentucky River
The wreck happened Friday morning on Haley Road near I-64.
Coroner releases name of person killed in Lexington crash
Harassing phone call made to Boyd Hall
One person is dead and two people are injured after a car crash, in Lexington.
One person dead, two injured in Lexington car crash
The building located at 987 Winchester Road in Lexington. It has housed several clubs in recent...
WKYT Investigates | Pattern of problems: Neighbors concerned as new strip club eyes site of multiple shootings

Latest News

A 12-year-old student was found with a loaded firearm at a Union County middle school.
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center
Knott County Thanksgiving meal
EKY churches put together Thanksgiving meal for flood survivors
Check vaccines before traveling abroad
Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold start to the day with temps falling into the 30s and...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A wintery mix for some