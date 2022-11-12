Lexington couple loses everything in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday.

It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel.

According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed.

The fire quickly spread and destroyed the camper.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby motel.

The couple says they bought the camper just a few days ago and had plans to travel the country.

“We moved here just four or five days ago, we bought the camper - we were gonna use it to travel around the United States,” said Charles Little. “Tell our story about what God done for us because we’ve been through a lot. We wanted to share our story with the world and show there’s love out there.”

Lexington Fire Department says they couple is receiving temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross.

