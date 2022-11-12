Lexington police investigate overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Lexington.

Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man that was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers say his injuries are being reported as life-threatening. Multiple shell casings and a handgun were located at the scene.

Crews are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the police.

