Lexington police investigate overnight shooting
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an early morning shooting in Lexington.
Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man that was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers say his injuries are being reported as life-threatening. Multiple shell casings and a handgun were located at the scene.
Crews are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the police.
